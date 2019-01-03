Dr. Regina Simonetti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simonetti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Regina Simonetti, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I began using Dr. Simonetti and Dr. Irwin in 2010 when my first child was born. I continue to travel 45 minutes for my children to be seen by them. They are exceptional doctors. They are thorough, gentle, kind, knowledgeable, experienced and have never made me feel rushed or let me ask questions. I would highly recommend both doctors.
Dr. Simonetti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simonetti accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simonetti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Simonetti. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simonetti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simonetti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simonetti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.