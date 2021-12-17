Dr. Smith has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Regina Smith, DO
Overview of Dr. Regina Smith, DO
Dr. Regina Smith, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mechanicsburg, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Integrative Medicine. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Med and is affiliated with Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, UPMC Harrisburg and WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital.
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
Regina Smith DO, LLC310 Lambs Gap Rd, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050 Directions (717) 795-4862
Hospital Affiliations
- Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center
- UPMC Harrisburg
- WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Medicaid
- UniCare
- We do not accept health insurance
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
The best doctor that I have ever had. She takes the time to go through stuff with you and you don't feel rushed. She also has an impressively wide breadth of knowledge.
About Dr. Regina Smith, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1750360418
Education & Certifications
- St. Joseph Hospital
- St Joseph Hospital
- Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Med
- Wellesley College
- Integrative Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.