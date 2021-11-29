Dr. Sydor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Regina Sydor, MD
Dr. Regina Sydor, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Buffalo SUNY School Of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.
JIB Medical, P.C.15811 Jewel Ave, Flushing, NY 11365 Directions (718) 591-2014
- Aetna
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Cigna
- First Health
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
"Dr Sydor is a wonderful doctor. She cares for her patients and is so thorough when comes to patient care. The knowlege she has to help you is absolutely brilliant. The bed side matters are the best I have seen in years.. Dr Sydor is a very dedicated doctor and she takes her time no matter what to help you . She is simply the best and her chief goal is your health."
- Internal Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- Winthrop - University Hospital
- University Of Buffalo SUNY School Of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences
- University of Pennsylvania
Dr. Sydor accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sydor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sydor works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sydor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sydor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sydor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sydor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.