Dr. Regina Valter, DDS
Dr. Regina Valter, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Houston, TX. They specialize in Dentistry, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / DENTAL BRANCH.
Bellaire Dental Group6699 Chimney Rock Rd Ste 102, Houston, TX 77081 Directions (713) 366-8095
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Great dentist! Easy to schedule and on-time appointments.
- English, Hebrew, Russian and Spanish
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / DENTAL BRANCH
