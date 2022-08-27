Overview of Dr. Regina Velarde, MD

Dr. Regina Velarde, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Latham, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.