Overview

Dr. Regina Wang, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Berkeley Lake, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from HENAN MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.



Dr. Wang works at Northeast Family Practice PC in Berkeley Lake, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.