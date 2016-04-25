Dr. Coleman I has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reginald Coleman I, MD
Overview of Dr. Reginald Coleman I, MD
Dr. Reginald Coleman I, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from SETON HALL UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Coleman I's Office Locations
Riverside Medical Group of Jersey City Nj Primary Care Physicians & Internists Adult Medicine2440 John F Kennedy Blvd, Jersey City, NJ 07304 Directions (201) 433-3316
Reginald O Coleman MD2728 John F Kennedy Blvd, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Directions (201) 433-7817
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Ihave been a patient of Dr. Coleman for 16 yrs. love this doctor he takes excellent care of kids. What a example of professionalism now I want to major pre-med thanks for all do Dr. Coleman. Simply the best and Ms.Yonne too.
About Dr. Reginald Coleman I, MD
- Pediatrics
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1164596565
Education & Certifications
- SETON HALL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coleman I accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coleman I has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Coleman I. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coleman I.
