Dr. Reginald Davis, MD

Neurosurgery
4.7 (104)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Reginald Davis, MD

Dr. Reginald Davis, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

Dr. Davis works at BioSpine Institute in Tampa, FL with other offices in Bradenton, FL and Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy), Laminoforaminotomy and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Davis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    BioSpine Tampa
    4211 W Boy Scout Blvd Ste 400, Tampa, FL 33607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 443-2108
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    BioSpine Sarasota
    5985 Silver Falls Run Ste 101, Bradenton, FL 34211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 444-5113
  3. 3
    BioSpine Fort Myers
    13350 Metro Pkwy, Fort Myers, FL 33966 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 224-1839
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  4. 4
    Tampa Surgery Center
    5301 Avion Park Dr, Tampa, FL 33607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 280-7809

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Laminoforaminotomy
Spinal Stenosis
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Laminoforaminotomy
Spinal Stenosis

Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Interlaminar Spacer Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 104 ratings
    Patient Ratings (104)
    5 Star
    (93)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 04, 2022
    I have seen Dr. Davis twice out of theTampa region, and in Ft. Myers . I have had first set of needles pain is minimal. Next session is 10/14.
    Maureen Peterson — Oct 04, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Reginald Davis, MD
    About Dr. Reginald Davis, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992721021
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Johns Hopkins Hospital Med Institute
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Reginald Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Davis has seen patients for Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy), Laminoforaminotomy and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    104 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

