Dr. Reginald Davis, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Reginald Davis, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.
BioSpine Tampa4211 W Boy Scout Blvd Ste 400, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 443-2108Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
BioSpine Sarasota5985 Silver Falls Run Ste 101, Bradenton, FL 34211 Directions (941) 444-5113
BioSpine Fort Myers13350 Metro Pkwy, Fort Myers, FL 33966 Directions (386) 224-1839Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Tampa Surgery Center5301 Avion Park Dr, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 280-7809
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I have seen Dr. Davis twice out of theTampa region, and in Ft. Myers . I have had first set of needles pain is minimal. Next session is 10/14.
- Neurosurgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1992721021
- Johns Hopkins Hospital Med Institute
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davis accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davis has seen patients for Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy), Laminoforaminotomy and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
104 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.