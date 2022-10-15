Overview

Dr. Reginald Dickerson, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Gallatin, TN. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West and Sumner Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Dickerson works at Ascension Saint Thomas Heart Gallatin in Gallatin, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Primary Pulmonary Hypertension and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.