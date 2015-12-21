Overview of Dr. Reginald Gladish, MD

Dr. Reginald Gladish, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Decatur, AL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Cullman Regional Medical Center, Decatur Morgan Hospital and Lawrence Medical Center.



Dr. Gladish works at Nephrology Of North Alabama in Decatur, AL with other offices in Cullman, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.