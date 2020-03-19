Dr. Reginald Gohh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gohh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reginald Gohh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Reginald Gohh, MD
Dr. Reginald Gohh, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Nephrology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Gohh works at
Dr. Gohh's Office Locations
-
1
Rhode Island Hospital593 Eddy St, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 444-8562Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Ultrasound East Providence Ri375 Wampanoag Trl, Riverside, RI 02915 Directions (401) 649-4060
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gohh?
Dr Reginald Gohh, was excellent, extremely thorough and patient – he is a doctor who loves to heal. This was my most satisfying visit to a doctor. Dr. Gohh knows he is talking about and listens.
About Dr. Reginald Gohh, MD
- Nephrology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1063466282
Education & Certifications
- Meharry Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gohh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gohh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gohh works at
Dr. Gohh has seen patients for Secondary Renovascular Hypertension, Vitamin D Deficiency and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gohh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gohh speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
Dr. Gohh has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gohh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gohh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gohh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.