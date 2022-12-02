Dr. Reginald Griffin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Griffin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reginald Griffin, MD
Dr. Reginald Griffin, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Saba University|Saba University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, Adventhealth Ocala and Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital.
Concierge Bariatrics2100 SE 17th St Ste 101, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 404-4426
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
- Adventhealth Ocala
- Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital
Dr griffin and his staff are very knowledgeable and helpful. I am very happy that I chose concierge bariatrics.
- University Of Florida College Of Medicine|University Of Florida Jacksonville
- University Of Florida Jacksonville
- University Of Florida-Jacksonville
- Saba University|Saba University School Of Medicine
Dr. Griffin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Griffin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Griffin has seen patients for Incisional Hernia, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Griffin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Griffin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griffin.
