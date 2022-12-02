Overview

Dr. Reginald Griffin, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Saba University|Saba University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, Adventhealth Ocala and Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital.



Dr. Griffin works at Concierge Bariatrics in Ocala, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.