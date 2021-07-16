Dr. Reginald Joseph, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joseph is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reginald Joseph, MD
Overview of Dr. Reginald Joseph, MD
Dr. Reginald Joseph, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They graduated from Meharry Medical College and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital and Stafford Hospital.
Dr. Joseph's Office Locations
DaVita Kidney Specialists of Fredericksburg10333 Southpoint Landing Blvd Ste 161, Fredericksburg, VA 22407 Directions (540) 899-3107Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mary Washington Hospital
- Stafford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Joseph takes his time and is very thorough and personable. I highly recommend his services.
About Dr. Reginald Joseph, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1285895466
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University
- Rutgers University
- Meharry Medical College
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Joseph has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joseph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joseph works at
Dr. Joseph has seen patients for Secondary Renovascular Hypertension, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Proteinuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Joseph on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Joseph. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joseph.
