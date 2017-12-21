Dr. Reginald Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reginald Martin, MD
Overview of Dr. Reginald Martin, MD
Dr. Reginald Martin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Martin's Office Locations
Martin Surgical Associates971 Lakeland Dr Ste 211, Jackson, MS 39216 Directions (601) 200-4350
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Martin performed my surgery in May 2015. He is very trustworthy, knowledgeable, and patient. I was very nervous and scared but because of the caring surgeon that he is made me feel so eased!! I highly recommend Dr. Martin
About Dr. Reginald Martin, MD
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1679692396
Education & Certifications
- MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martin has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.