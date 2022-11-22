Overview of Dr. Reginald O'Neal, DO

Dr. Reginald O'Neal, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.



Dr. O'Neal works at Henry Ford Health System in Detroit, MI with other offices in Hamtramck, MI, Troy, MI and Rochester Hills, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.