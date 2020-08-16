Dr. Reginald Peek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reginald Peek, MD
Overview of Dr. Reginald Peek, MD
Dr. Reginald Peek, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Peek's Office Locations
Atlanta Campus1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 851-8000
Georgia Prenatal LLC950 Indian Trail Lilburn Rd NW Ste 5D, Lilburn, GA 30047 Directions (470) 545-2131
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Peek is amazing. He delivered my daughter. Very professional and caring
About Dr. Reginald Peek, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1306076021
Education & Certifications
- MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Peek has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peek accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Peek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.