Dr. Reginald Raynor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raynor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reginald Raynor, MD
Overview of Dr. Reginald Raynor, MD
Dr. Reginald Raynor, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Manchester, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Manchester Memorial Hospital and Rockville General Hospital.
Dr. Raynor works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Raynor's Office Locations
-
1
R Winfield Raynor MD29 Haynes St Ste B, Manchester, CT 06040 Directions (860) 646-8888
Hospital Affiliations
- Manchester Memorial Hospital
- Rockville General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Raynor?
An excellent surgeon, compassionate, answered questions without my feeling rushed, everything you'd want in a doctor before you know what you need.
About Dr. Reginald Raynor, MD
- General Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1861465635
Education & Certifications
- Westchester County Med Center
- Westchester Co Med Center
- New York Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raynor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raynor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raynor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raynor works at
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Raynor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raynor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raynor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raynor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.