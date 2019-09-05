See All General Surgeons in Manchester, CT
Dr. Reginald Raynor, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Reginald Raynor, MD

General Surgery
3.4 (24)
Map Pin Small Manchester, CT
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Reginald Raynor, MD

Dr. Reginald Raynor, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Manchester, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Manchester Memorial Hospital and Rockville General Hospital.

Dr. Raynor works at R WINFIELD RAYNOR MD in Manchester, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Raynor's Office Locations

  1. 1
    R Winfield Raynor MD
    29 Haynes St Ste B, Manchester, CT 06040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 646-8888

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Manchester Memorial Hospital
  • Rockville General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
Gallstones
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
Gallstones

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Raynor?

    Sep 05, 2019
    An excellent surgeon, compassionate, answered questions without my feeling rushed, everything you'd want in a doctor before you know what you need.
    Ellen — Sep 05, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Reginald Raynor, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Reginald Raynor, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Raynor to family and friends

    Dr. Raynor's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Raynor

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Reginald Raynor, MD.

    About Dr. Reginald Raynor, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861465635
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Westchester County Med Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Westchester Co Med Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • New York Medical College
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Reginald Raynor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raynor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Raynor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Raynor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Raynor works at R WINFIELD RAYNOR MD in Manchester, CT. View the full address on Dr. Raynor’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Raynor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raynor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raynor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raynor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Reginald Raynor, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.