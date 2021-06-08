Dr. Reginald Sanders, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanders is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reginald Sanders, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Reginald Sanders, MD
Dr. Reginald Sanders, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Greenbelt, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Yale University|Yale University School Of Medicine.
Dr. Sanders works at
Dr. Sanders' Office Locations
The Retina Group Of Washington7501 Greenway Center Dr Ste 300, Greenbelt, MD 20770 Directions (301) 441-4577
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I think Dr Sanders is very knowledgeable and caring. I have been been a patient over 5 years for an occlusion of my retina. I receive a shot every six weeks which is administered with compassion and carefully numbed. The staff is quite efficient. The office wait is far to excessive and this makes a patient feel unimportant and the time interacting rushed. He needs to address this flaw in the practice.
About Dr. Reginald Sanders, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mass EE Infirm
- Wills Eye Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Yale University|Yale University School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
