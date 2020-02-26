Overview

Dr. Reginald Sequeira, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They completed their fellowship with Wright State University School of Medicine, Dayton, OH;



Dr. Sequeira works at Premier Integrated Medical Associates, Ltd., PriMed Phys in Dayton, OH with other offices in Beavercreek, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.