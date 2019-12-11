Dr. Reginald Sherrill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sherrill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reginald Sherrill, MD
Overview of Dr. Reginald Sherrill, MD
Dr. Reginald Sherrill, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dalton, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hamilton Medical Center.
Dr. Sherrill works at
Dr. Sherrill's Office Locations
Dalton Plastic Surgery Center1501 Broadrick Dr Ste 1, Dalton, GA 30720 Directions (706) 226-3311
Hospital Affiliations
- Hamilton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I was thinking back in time this AM because of pain in my right hand. In 1990 this Dr did four different sugerys on my right hand. I could not have ask for a better DR. Him , his staff and everyone involved we're awesome. After almost 30 yrs I still have no scars. Was never bothered with any unusual pain. Highly recommend Dr Sherrill .
About Dr. Reginald Sherrill, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sherrill has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sherrill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sherrill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sherrill has seen patients for Wound Repair and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sherrill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Sherrill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sherrill.
