Overview of Dr. Reginald Sherrill, MD

Dr. Reginald Sherrill, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dalton, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hamilton Medical Center.



Dr. Sherrill works at Dalton Plastic Surgery in Dalton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.