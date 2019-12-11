See All Plastic Surgeons in Dalton, GA
Dr. Reginald Sherrill, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.4 (14)
Map Pin Small Dalton, GA
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Reginald Sherrill, MD

Dr. Reginald Sherrill, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dalton, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hamilton Medical Center.

Dr. Sherrill works at Dalton Plastic Surgery in Dalton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Sherrill's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dalton Plastic Surgery Center
    1501 Broadrick Dr Ste 1, Dalton, GA 30720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 226-3311

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hamilton Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Wound Repair
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion

Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 11, 2019
    I was thinking back in time this AM because of pain in my right hand. In 1990 this Dr did four different sugerys on my right hand. I could not have ask for a better DR. Him , his staff and everyone involved we're awesome. After almost 30 yrs I still have no scars. Was never bothered with any unusual pain. Highly recommend Dr Sherrill .
    Sylvia Duckett — Dec 11, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Reginald Sherrill, MD
    About Dr. Reginald Sherrill, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 46 years of experience
    • English
    • 1528007663
    Education & Certifications

    • LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Reginald Sherrill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sherrill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sherrill has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sherrill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sherrill works at Dalton Plastic Surgery in Dalton, GA. View the full address on Dr. Sherrill’s profile.

    Dr. Sherrill has seen patients for Wound Repair and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sherrill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Sherrill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sherrill.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sherrill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sherrill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

