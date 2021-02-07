Overview of Dr. Regis Fernandes, MD

Dr. Regis Fernandes, MD is a Preventive Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Preventive Cardiology, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CAXIAS OF THE SOUTH FOUNDATION / SCIENCE OF BIOLOGICAL SCIENCE AND HEALTH and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.



Dr. Fernandes works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Pericardial Disease and Cardiomegaly along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.