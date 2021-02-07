Dr. Regis Fernandes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fernandes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Regis Fernandes, MD is a Preventive Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Preventive Cardiology, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CAXIAS OF THE SOUTH FOUNDATION / SCIENCE OF BIOLOGICAL SCIENCE AND HEALTH and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.
Phoenix - GI5777 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Directions (480) 885-0904
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Extremely competent and direct.
- Preventive Cardiology
- 7 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1295796894
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF CAXIAS OF THE SOUTH FOUNDATION / SCIENCE OF BIOLOGICAL SCIENCE AND HEALTH
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
Dr. Fernandes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fernandes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Fernandes using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Fernandes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fernandes has seen patients for Heart Disease, Pericardial Disease and Cardiomegaly, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fernandes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fernandes speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernandes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernandes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fernandes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fernandes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.