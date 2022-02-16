Dr. Regis Haid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Regis Haid, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Regis Haid, MD
Dr. Regis Haid, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.
Dr. Haid's Office Locations
Atlanta Brain and Spine Care2001 Peachtree Rd NE Ste 575, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 350-0106
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been seeing Dr. Haid since 2016. He has performed C4, C5, C6, and C7 fusion. He saved my life after on job injury. He is a incredible human being, and an outstanding doctor. I trust him with my eyes closed at any time.
Education & Certifications
- University Fl Affil Hosps
- West Virginia University
Dr. Haid has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haid accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haid has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Haid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.