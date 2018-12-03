Dr. Regis O'Keefe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Keefe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Regis O'Keefe, MD
Overview of Dr. Regis O'Keefe, MD
Dr. Regis O'Keefe, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital and Barnes-jewish West County Hospital.
Dr. O'Keefe works at
Dr. O'Keefe's Office Locations
University Orthopedic Associates601 Elmwood Ave, Rochester, NY 14642 Directions (585) 275-5321Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Highland Hospital1000 South Ave, Rochester, NY 14620 Directions (585) 784-2966
Washington University School of Medicine4921 Parkview Pl, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 362-5740Monday8:00am - 5:00pm
University Of Rochester Medical Center4901 Lac de Ville Blvd Ste 230, Rochester, NY 14618 Directions (585) 275-5321
Washington University660 S Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 514-3500
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Best of the best, a true expert in his field. Lucky to have him as my doctor.
About Dr. Regis O'Keefe, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1497797757
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- U Rochester
- New Eng Deaconess Hosp-Harvard Med Sch
- Harvard Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Keefe has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Keefe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Keefe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Keefe has seen patients for Avascular Necrosis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Keefe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Keefe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Keefe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Keefe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Keefe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.