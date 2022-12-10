Dr. Ahmad has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rehan Ahmad, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rehan Ahmad, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Newburgh, NY. They graduated from Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center, Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Dr. Ahmad works at
Locations
Orange County Diabetes and END5159 Route 9w, Newburgh, NY 12550 Directions (845) 561-5972
Hospital Affiliations
- Garnet Health Medical Center
- Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ahmad is amazing! From day one he had obviously read my chart for the first visit and I was so impressed by him I actually changed doctors for another issue than originally seen for. He takes the time to listen and encourage too. Very nice human and wonderful doctor. I highly recommend him. If you do the work, you will see the results you want.
About Dr. Rehan Ahmad, DO
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Punjabi and Urdu
Education & Certifications
- Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmad works at
Dr. Ahmad has seen patients for Diabetic Ketoacidosis, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ahmad speaks Punjabi and Urdu.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmad.
