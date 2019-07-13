Dr. Ali accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rehan Ali, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rehan Ali, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Abbeville General Hospital, Iberia Medical Center, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Ochsner St. Martin Hospital and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
Cardiology Specialists of Acadiana LLC155 Hospital Dr Ste 101, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (337) 269-9777
Lafayette General Medical Center1214 Coolidge Blvd, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (337) 289-7991Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Cardiology Specialists of Acadiana315 Rue Louis Xiv, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 269-9777Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbeville General Hospital
- Iberia Medical Center
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Ochsner St. Martin Hospital
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Great visit. Everyone was very professional and courteous and I felt completely at ease. Dr. Ali was patient, listened well, and answered all of my questions. I highly recommend this office.
About Dr. Rehan Ali, MD
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ali has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Carotid Artery Disease and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ali. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ali.
