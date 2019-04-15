Dr. Rehan Farooqui, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farooqui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rehan Farooqui, MD
Dr. Rehan Farooqui, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Adult and Child Counseling and Psychiatric Services5545 N Wickham Rd Ste 110, Melbourne, FL 32940 Directions (321) 426-7852Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Dr. Farooqui is caring, compassionate and very smart. He has been my Dr since 2016, and has helped me many times, in more ways than 1. He truly cares about his patients! Amber Holloway Merritt Island FL
- Psychiatry
- English, Urdu
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Dr. Farooqui has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farooqui accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farooqui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farooqui speaks Urdu.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Farooqui. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farooqui.
