Dr. Kahloon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rehan Kahloon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rehan Kahloon, MD
Dr. Rehan Kahloon, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN.
Dr. Kahloon works at
Dr. Kahloon's Office Locations
Erlanger Medical Center975 E 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Directions (423) 778-7000
Erlanger Hypertension Management Center979 E 3rd St Ste C-520, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Directions (423) 778-5661
Hospital Affiliations
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He has saved my life and saved my wife as well. He listens to patients and cares deeply. I can’t think of anyone better suited to the medical profession.
About Dr. Rehan Kahloon, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Kahloon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kahloon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kahloon.
