Overview of Dr. Rehan Khan, MD

Dr. Rehan Khan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Colleyville, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake and Texas Health Heb.



Dr. Khan works at DFW Prompt Care in Colleyville, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.