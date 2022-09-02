Dr. Rehan Memon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Memon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rehan Memon, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rehan Memon, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with CHI St Joseph Health Bellville Hospital.
M&m Clinical Group2020 Nasa Pkwy Ste 220, Houston, TX 77058 Directions (713) 369-1969
M&M Clinical group, PLLC1113 W Baker Rd, Baytown, TX 77521 Directions (713) 369-1969
M&M Clinical group, PLLC3711 Garth Rd Ste 180, Baytown, TX 77521 Directions (713) 797-9955Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
M&M Clinical group, PLLC235 W Palm St Ste 107, Bellville, TX 77418 Directions (713) 369-1969Monday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
M&m Clinical Group4102 Woodlawn Ave Ste 230, Pasadena, TX 77504 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
- CHI St Joseph Health Bellville Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC Health Plan
My husband truly likes Dr. Memon. He feels very comfortable and enjoys that Dr. Memon listens and helps when you need it the most. Thank you for turning my husband life around.
- Pain Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1053433938
- SUNY HSC Syracuse
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
- Addiction Medicine, Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
