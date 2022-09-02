See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Houston, TX
Dr. Rehan Memon, MD

Pain Medicine
4.0 (45)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rehan Memon, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with CHI St Joseph Health Bellville Hospital.

Dr. Memon works at M&M Clinical group, PLLC in Houston, TX with other offices in Baytown, TX, Bellville, TX and Pasadena, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    M&m Clinical Group
    2020 Nasa Pkwy Ste 220, Houston, TX 77058 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 369-1969
  2. 2
    M&M Clinical group, PLLC
    1113 W Baker Rd, Baytown, TX 77521 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 369-1969
  3. 3
    M&M Clinical group, PLLC
    3711 Garth Rd Ste 180, Baytown, TX 77521 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 797-9955
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    M&M Clinical group, PLLC
    235 W Palm St Ste 107, Bellville, TX 77418 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 369-1969
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  5. 5
    M&m Clinical Group
    4102 Woodlawn Ave Ste 230, Pasadena, TX 77504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI St Joseph Health Bellville Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Postoperative Pain
Arthritis
Autoimmune Diseases
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Opioid Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Sep 02, 2022
    My husband truly likes Dr. Memon. He feels very comfortable and enjoys that Dr. Memon listens and helps when you need it the most. Thank you for turning my husband life around.
    Tonya Miller — Sep 02, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Rehan Memon, MD
    About Dr. Rehan Memon, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1053433938
    Education & Certifications

    • SUNY HSC Syracuse
    • University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
    • Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
    • Addiction Medicine, Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rehan Memon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Memon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Memon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Memon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Memon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Memon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Memon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

