Dr. Rehan Naseemuddin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naseemuddin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rehan Naseemuddin, MD
Overview
Dr. Rehan Naseemuddin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Naseemuddin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Borland Groover Baptist Downtown836 Prudential Dr Ste 801, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 288-0433Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Naseemuddin?
About Dr. Rehan Naseemuddin, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1083024715
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Naseemuddin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Naseemuddin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Naseemuddin works at
Dr. Naseemuddin speaks Hindi and Urdu.
Dr. Naseemuddin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naseemuddin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naseemuddin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naseemuddin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.