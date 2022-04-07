Overview of Dr. Rehan Saleem, MD

Dr. Rehan Saleem, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED.



Dr. Saleem works at Midlothian Behavioral Health Associates in Midlothian, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Cognitive Function Testing and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.