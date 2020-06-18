Dr. Reid Goodman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goodman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reid Goodman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Reid Goodman, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Denver, CO.
Dr. Goodman works at
Locations
1
Mile High OB/GYN - Rose4545 E 9th Ave Ste 502, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 997-0426Monday8:00am - 3:15pmTuesday8:00am - 3:15pmWednesday8:00am - 3:15pmThursday8:00am - 3:15pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Mile High OB/GYN Associates, P.C.8200 E Belleview Ave Ste 320C, Greenwood Village, CO 80111 Directions (303) 276-7585
Hospital Affiliations
- Rose Medical Center
- Swedish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Kind and helpful
About Dr. Reid Goodman, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- English
- 1093728305
Education & Certifications
- UCSD|University Of California At San Diego
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
