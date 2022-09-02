Dr. Reid Green, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Green is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reid Green, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Reid Green, MD is a Dermatologist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They graduated from University of Central Florida.
Dr. Green works at
Locations
-
1
Water's Edge Dermatology LLC600 Village Square Xing, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 694-9493
-
2
Glick Skin Institute3275 N State Road 7, Margate, FL 33063 Directions (954) 974-3664
-
3
Skin & Cancer Associates13660 S Jog Rd Ste 8, Delray Beach, FL 33446 Directions (561) 637-4040
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Green was personable, listened and asked pertinent questions. I don’t remember ever having had a doctor visit where I was so pleased. His assistant Nicole was also extremely knowledgeable and helpful.
About Dr. Reid Green, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1750708954
Education & Certifications
- University of Central Florida
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Green has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Green accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Green has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Green has seen patients for Rosacea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Green on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Green. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Green.
