Dr. Reid Hamamoto, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Reid Hamamoto, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF HI J A BURNS SCH MED and is affiliated with Wilcox Health.
- 1 1356 Lusitana St Fl 4, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (888) 594-0049
Kauai Integrative Therapies4-885 Kuhio Hwy Ste A1, Kapaa, HI 96746 Directions (888) 594-0049
- Wilcox Health
- Hawaii Medical Assurance Association (HMAA)
Our family doctor sent us to Dr. Reid for an emergency. He was booked for three months but then squeezed us in after our doctor sent him a note explaining the emergency. He is very thorough and seems knowledgable and is very patient with explaining his treatment. He talks a lot but is a good listener and takes a lot of time to answer questions. Plus he remembers everything. I'm surprised my daughter enjoys her video care using ZOOM. She wouldn't talk to her previous therapist. She thinks he's kind and fun. He helped my daughter get over her school anxiety after COVID. In four months his therapy got her to start exercising and she's going shopping with us now and she's back to school every day and she's sleeping every night. The negatives are Dr. Reid is often several minutes late because his appointments get backed up. It's inconvenient he only answers voicemail and pager, but he always calls back even at 1am on Saturday (ask me how I know).
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English
- UNIV OF HI J A BURNS SCH MED
Dr. Hamamoto has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
