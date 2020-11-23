Dr. Hoshide accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reid Hoshide, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Reid Hoshide, MD
Dr. Reid Hoshide, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Hoshide works at
Dr. Hoshide's Office Locations
Queens Medical Center1301 Punchbowl St, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions
The Queen's Medical Center- Neuroscience Institute Outpatient Center550 S Beretania St Ste 405, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 691-8838
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was told I'd never walk again. After my car accident, 3 different spine surgeons told me that I would never walk again. I gave up, and fell into a very serious depression. I had finally saved up enough money to renovate my house to accommodate a wheelchair. My PCP told me about a new doctor in town and I figured why not. At a first impression, Dr. Hoshide looked very young and I was not comfortable with it. But then he listened to me and treated me like a person, not just another hopeless patient. He said there was "hope" and I went along with it (my life couldn't get any worse, so why not). I am now 3 months from the surgery and I am walking with a cane, and continuing to improve. No more wheelchair. Don't let Dr. Hoshide's youthful looks scare you. He's a miracle worker with a very gentle spirit and touch. He literally made me walk again.
About Dr. Reid Hoshide, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1003179052
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoshide has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
