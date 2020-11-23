See All Neurosurgeons in Honolulu, HI
Dr. Reid Hoshide, MD

Neurosurgery
5.0 (1)
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Reid Hoshide, MD

Dr. Reid Hoshide, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Hoshide works at Queens Medical Center in Honolulu, HI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hoshide's Office Locations

    Queens Medical Center
    1301 Punchbowl St, Honolulu, HI 96813 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    The Queen's Medical Center- Neuroscience Institute Outpatient Center
    550 S Beretania St Ste 405, Honolulu, HI 96813 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 691-8838

Traumatic Brain Injury
Neuroplasty
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Nov 23, 2020
    I was told I'd never walk again. After my car accident, 3 different spine surgeons told me that I would never walk again. I gave up, and fell into a very serious depression. I had finally saved up enough money to renovate my house to accommodate a wheelchair. My PCP told me about a new doctor in town and I figured why not. At a first impression, Dr. Hoshide looked very young and I was not comfortable with it. But then he listened to me and treated me like a person, not just another hopeless patient. He said there was "hope" and I went along with it (my life couldn't get any worse, so why not). I am now 3 months from the surgery and I am walking with a cane, and continuing to improve. No more wheelchair. Don't let Dr. Hoshide's youthful looks scare you. He's a miracle worker with a very gentle spirit and touch. He literally made me walk again.
    About Dr. Reid Hoshide, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

