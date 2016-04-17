Dr. Longmuir has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reid Longmuir, MD
Overview of Dr. Reid Longmuir, MD
Dr. Reid Longmuir, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Iowa and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Dr. Longmuir works at
Dr. Longmuir's Office Locations
Vanderbilt Eye Institute2311 Pierce Ave, Nashville, TN 37232 Directions (615) 936-2020Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Office3601 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37232 Directions (615) 322-3000
Vanderbilt Eye Institute305 Indian Lake Blvd Ste 240, Hendersonville, TN 37075 Directions (615) 865-1860Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Longmuir made me feel that he was taking the best care of me as faced one of my biggest challenges, fighting appendix cancer.
About Dr. Reid Longmuir, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1770514796
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa
Dr. Longmuir has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Diplopia and Paralytic Strabismus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Longmuir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
