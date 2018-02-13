Dr. Reid Muller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reid Muller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Reid Muller, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Columbia Memorial Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.
Dr. Muller works at
Locations
1
Albany Associates in Cardiology2 Palisades Dr, Albany, NY 12205 Directions (518) 458-2000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Columbia Memorial Hospital
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Muller is very though. He listens to your concerns. His office staff is pleasant and no waiting time.
About Dr. Reid Muller, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1922094333
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Muller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Muller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Muller has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardiomyopathy, Dilated and Cardiac Imaging, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Muller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Muller speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Muller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Muller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Muller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.