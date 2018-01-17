Overview of Dr. Reid Tribble, MD

Dr. Reid Tribble, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Mcleod Health Clarendon, Prisma Health Baptist Hospital, Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.



Dr. Tribble works at Palmetto Health-USC Medical Group. in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.