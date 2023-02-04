Overview of Dr. Reid Wainess, MD

Dr. Reid Wainess, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Gabriel, CA. They completed their residency with Doheny Eye Center/University Of Southern California



Dr. Wainess works at Acuity Eye Group in San Gabriel, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pterygium along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.