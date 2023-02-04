See All Ophthalmologists in San Gabriel, CA
Dr. Reid Wainess, MD

Ophthalmology
4.8 (102)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Reid Wainess, MD

Dr. Reid Wainess, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Gabriel, CA. They completed their residency with Doheny Eye Center/University Of Southern California

Dr. Wainess works at Acuity Eye Group in San Gabriel, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pterygium along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wainess' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Acuity Eye Group
    207 S Santa Anita St Ste 205, San Gabriel, CA 91776

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pterygium
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pterygium

Treatment frequency



    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 102 ratings
    Patient Ratings (102)
    5 Star
    (96)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 04, 2023
    It was a follow up visit for my dry eyes, my only concern the office books to many patients so my appointment was at 9:30 but I took 45 minutes for the Dr to see me. Other than that the personal and Doctor very nice and professional.
    Feb 04, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Reid Wainess, MD
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Reid Wainess, MD.

    About Dr. Reid Wainess, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English, Armenian
    • 1396935979
    Education & Certifications

    • Doheny Eye Center/University Of Southern California
    • Oakwood Hospital and Medical Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Reid Wainess, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wainess is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wainess has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wainess has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wainess works at Acuity Eye Group in San Gabriel, CA. View the full address on Dr. Wainess’s profile.

    Dr. Wainess has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pterygium, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wainess on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    102 patients have reviewed Dr. Wainess. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wainess.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wainess, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wainess appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

