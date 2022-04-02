Dr. Reinaldo Morales, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morales is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reinaldo Morales, MD
Overview of Dr. Reinaldo Morales, MD
Dr. Reinaldo Morales, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Seguin, TX. They graduated from Saint Louis University, Saint Louis, Mo and is affiliated with Guadalupe Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Morales' Office Locations
Guadalupe Regional Medical Group Surgical Associates105 Medical, Seguin, TX 78155 Directions (830) 484-4606
Hospital Affiliations
- Guadalupe Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Omni
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Morales saved my life literally! If it weren't for his willingness to do a procedure on that another Dr didn't want to do I would've died! I owe my life to this Dr
About Dr. Reinaldo Morales, MD
- General Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- BROOKE ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
- Kansas University
- Saint Louis University, Saint Louis, Mo
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morales has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morales accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morales has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Morales. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morales.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morales, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morales appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.