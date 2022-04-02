See All General Surgeons in Seguin, TX
Dr. Reinaldo Morales, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Seguin, TX
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Reinaldo Morales, MD

Dr. Reinaldo Morales, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Seguin, TX. They graduated from Saint Louis University, Saint Louis, Mo and is affiliated with Guadalupe Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Morales works at Guadalupe Regional Medical Group Endocrinology Associates in Seguin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Morales' Office Locations

    Guadalupe Regional Medical Group Surgical Associates
    105 Medical, Seguin, TX 78155 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (830) 484-4606

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Guadalupe Regional Medical Center

Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Umbilical Hernia
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Umbilical Hernia

Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Burn Care Services Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Spleen Disorders Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Omni
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 02, 2022
    Dr. Morales saved my life literally! If it weren't for his willingness to do a procedure on that another Dr didn't want to do I would've died! I owe my life to this Dr
    About Dr. Reinaldo Morales, MD

    • General Surgery
    • English
    • 1518285444
    Education & Certifications

    • BROOKE ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
    • Kansas University
    • Saint Louis University, Saint Louis, Mo
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Reinaldo Morales, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morales is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Morales has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Morales has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Morales works at Guadalupe Regional Medical Group Endocrinology Associates in Seguin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Morales’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Morales. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morales.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morales, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morales appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

