Dr. Reinaldo Verson, MD
Overview of Dr. Reinaldo Verson, MD
Dr. Reinaldo Verson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from RUHR UNIVERSITY / BOCHUM MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown and St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.
Dr. Verson's Office Locations
St Francis Center for Breast Health Radiologist LLC610 19th St, Columbus, GA 31901 Directions (706) 322-7884
St. Francis Columbus Specialty Clinic705 17th St, Columbus, GA 31901 Directions (706) 322-7884
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown
- St. Francis - Emory Healthcare
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Has been my neurologist for 21 years. Love him.
About Dr. Reinaldo Verson, MD
- Neurology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1063435428
Education & Certifications
- RUHR UNIVERSITY / BOCHUM MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Verson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Verson has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Verson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Verson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Verson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Verson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Verson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.