Overview of Dr. Reita Lawrence, MD

Dr. Reita Lawrence, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.



Dr. Lawrence works at Reita Lawrence, MD in Metairie, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.