Dr. Reita Lawrence, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lawrence is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reita Lawrence, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Reita Lawrence, MD
Dr. Reita Lawrence, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.
Dr. Lawrence works at
Dr. Lawrence's Office Locations
-
1
Reita Lawrence, MD3100 Kingman St Ste 100, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (985) 652-6359
Hospital Affiliations
- Tulane Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lawrence?
Dr. Lawrence is a wonderful physician and kind person. She is truly the best doctor and cares about her patients and my two children really love and respect her.
About Dr. Reita Lawrence, MD
- Pediatrics
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1922002856
Education & Certifications
- Univ of Tennessee - Memphis
- University Of Miami School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lawrence has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lawrence accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lawrence has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lawrence works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lawrence. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lawrence.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lawrence, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lawrence appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.