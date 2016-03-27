Dr. Reji Nair, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reji Nair, MD
Dr. Reji Nair, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Winter Haven Hospital.
Nephrology Associates of Lexington1401 Harrodsburg Rd Ste C335, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 276-5355
Nephrology Associates In Winter Haven320 1st St N Ste 702, Winter Haven, FL 33881 Directions (863) 875-5139
- Winter Haven Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Listens to patient.Easy to communicate with
About Dr. Reji Nair, MD
- Nephrology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1144482597
- University of South Florida
- University of Florida
- Ross University School of Medicine
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- Nephrology
Dr. Nair has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nair accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nair has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nair on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Nair. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nair.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.