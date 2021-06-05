Overview

Dr. Reji Ninan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mount Prospect, IL. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago and Northwest Community Hospital.



Dr. Ninan works at Metro Family Prc in Mount Prospect, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.