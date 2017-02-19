Overview of Dr. Rekha Chadalawada, MD

Dr. Rekha Chadalawada, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Sylacauga, AL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from SRI KRISHNADEVARAYA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Chadalawada works at Sylacauga Pediatrics in Sylacauga, AL with other offices in Chelsea, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.