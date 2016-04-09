Overview of Dr. Rekha Chaudhary, MD

Dr. Rekha Chaudhary, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.



Dr. Chaudhary works at University of Cincinnati Medical Center LLC in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in West Chester, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Cancer and Melanoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

