Overview

Dr. Rekha Cheruvattath, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They graduated from Medical College Calcutta and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital of Sacramento and Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.



Dr. Cheruvattath works at UC Davis Spine Center in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Viral Hepatitis, Gastritis and Hepatitis B - Immune Response along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.