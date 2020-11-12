See All Gastroenterologists in Sacramento, CA
Dr. Rekha Cheruvattath, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Rekha Cheruvattath, MD

Gastroenterology
3.2 (18)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rekha Cheruvattath, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They graduated from Medical College Calcutta and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital of Sacramento and Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.

Dr. Cheruvattath works at UC Davis Spine Center in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Viral Hepatitis, Gastritis and Hepatitis B - Immune Response along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    8120 Timberlake Way Ste 101, Sacramento, CA 95823 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Viral Hepatitis
Gastritis
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Viral Hepatitis
Gastritis
Hepatitis B - Immune Response

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Edoscopic Gastrostomy (PEG) Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Cheruvattath?

    Nov 12, 2020
    Dr rekha cheruvahath is the best I ever Seen. She performed a procedure on me this morning endoscopy and made me feel so comfortable . I can’t say enough good things about her and the whole staff. 6 stars
    Daniel Dunn — Nov 12, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Rekha Cheruvattath, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Rekha Cheruvattath, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Cheruvattath to family and friends

    Dr. Cheruvattath's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Cheruvattath

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Rekha Cheruvattath, MD.

    About Dr. Rekha Cheruvattath, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Bengali, Hindi, Malayalam and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1891779740
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • GEISINGER MEDICAL CENTER
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • St Luke's Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Medical College Calcutta
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Methodist Hospital of Sacramento
    • Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rekha Cheruvattath, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheruvattath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cheruvattath has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cheruvattath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cheruvattath works at UC Davis Spine Center in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Dr. Cheruvattath’s profile.

    Dr. Cheruvattath has seen patients for Viral Hepatitis, Gastritis and Hepatitis B - Immune Response, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cheruvattath on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheruvattath. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheruvattath.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cheruvattath, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cheruvattath appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.