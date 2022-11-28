Overview of Dr. Rekha Gohel, MD

Dr. Rekha Gohel, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They graduated from M P Shah Medical College, Saurashtra University and is affiliated with Cape Regional Medical Center, Centrastate Medical Center and Saint Peter's University Hospital.



Dr. Gohel works at CONSUELO B MENDOZA, MD in Toms River, NJ with other offices in Freehold, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Vitamin B12 Deficiency and Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.