Overview of Dr. Rekha Issar, MD

Dr. Rekha Issar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They graduated from University of Rajasthan / Dr. S.N. Medical College.



Dr. Issar works at Doctor Today TLC in Lakeland, FL with other offices in Winter Haven, FL and Bartow, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.