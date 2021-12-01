Dr. Rekha Khurana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khurana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rekha Khurana, MD
Overview
Dr. Rekha Khurana, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from LADY HARDINGE MEDICAL COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF DELHI and is affiliated with Dch Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Khurana works at
Locations
-
1
Gastrocare PC100 Rice Mine Rd N Ste E, Tuscaloosa, AL 35406 Directions (205) 345-0010
Hospital Affiliations
- Dch Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khurana?
Love her. Always straight forward and pleasant. Very through. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Rekha Khurana, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1437396108
Education & Certifications
- LADY HARDINGE MEDICAL COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF DELHI
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khurana has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khurana accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khurana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khurana works at
Dr. Khurana has seen patients for Constipation, Abdominal Pain and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khurana on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Khurana. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khurana.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khurana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khurana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.