Overview

Dr. Rekha Khurana, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from LADY HARDINGE MEDICAL COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF DELHI and is affiliated with Dch Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Khurana works at Gastro Care PC in Tuscaloosa, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Abdominal Pain and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.